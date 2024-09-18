Rathbones Group PLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $177.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.53. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

