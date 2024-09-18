Rathbones Group PLC Trims Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Sprott by 107.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the second quarter worth $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

