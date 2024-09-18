Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

