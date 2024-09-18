RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:RBCP traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.48. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,925. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.15. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $136.40.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.