RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RBCP traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.48. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,925. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.15. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $136.40.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

