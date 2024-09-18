REACT Group (LON:REAT) Trading Up 9%

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.48 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.12). 157,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 44,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.03).

REACT Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.25. The stock has a market cap of £18.02 million, a PE ratio of 8,362.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

