Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 27,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 801,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

About Real Brokerage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at $145,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

