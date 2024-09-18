Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 27,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 801,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.
Real Brokerage Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage
About Real Brokerage
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Real Brokerage
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.