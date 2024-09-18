Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery Sells 28,239 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$234,383.70.

Shares of REAL stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.28. 347,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of C$608.00 million, a P/E ratio of 207.25, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$8.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

