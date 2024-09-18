Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.44

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.44 and last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 338964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. National Bankshares lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of C$608.73 million, a PE ratio of 208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.34.

In other Real Matters news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

