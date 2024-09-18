Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/11/2024 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $193.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $147.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Abercrombie & Fitch was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

8/21/2024 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $167.00.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.68. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after buying an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,922 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $32,897,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after buying an additional 306,616 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

