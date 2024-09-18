Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of REGN opened at $1,146.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,028.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,282.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,111.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.