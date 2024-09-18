Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,282.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,111.30.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,146.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,128.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,028.93. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,705. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.