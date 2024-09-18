REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 3.1%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 72,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 598,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $608.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 9,648 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $145,105.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 9,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $145,105.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,641.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,279 shares of company stock valued at $875,634 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

