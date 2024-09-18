Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.63. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

