Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Relx by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Relx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,843,000 after buying an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Relx by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 434,963 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,983,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

