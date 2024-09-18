Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.70

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 33285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 2.0 %

Rémy Cointreau Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading

