Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.64% of JFrog worth $62,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,697,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,520,891.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $596,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,697,242 shares in the company, valued at $245,520,891.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,795. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.28.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

