Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,387,317 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,387,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,435,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Joho Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% during the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after buying an additional 1,106,511 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $41,988,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 846.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after buying an additional 1,109,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 8,247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dutch Bros Trading Up 2.2 %
BROS opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.
Insider Activity at Dutch Bros
In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $621,950.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,750.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $621,950.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,750.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $156,446.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 507,700 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on BROS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS
Dutch Bros Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.