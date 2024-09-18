Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $54.70 Million Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Dillard’s worth $54,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $7,677,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Up 2.6 %

DDS stock opened at $360.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.71 and its 200-day moving average is $412.45. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.39 and a twelve month high of $476.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DDS

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.