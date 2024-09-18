Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $55.62 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,278 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $55,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,586 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $125.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.