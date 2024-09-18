Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $57.61 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,837 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of United Airlines worth $57,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,912,000 after buying an additional 429,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,604 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $103,354,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,381,000 after purchasing an additional 129,981 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

