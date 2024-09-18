Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $58.51 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $58,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

