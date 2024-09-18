Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $61.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 324.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Travelers Companies worth $61,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $241.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.66 and its 200 day moving average is $217.13. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

