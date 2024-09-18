Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 67,400 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $59,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 1.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Relx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in Relx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

