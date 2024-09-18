Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 6.4%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 206,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,123,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. Roth Capital upgraded Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $680.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Replimune Group by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 164,490 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 276,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 34,356 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

