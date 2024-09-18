Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 18th (ACN, AGF.B, ANIP, ANP, APA, AZPN, BDC, BKR, BLDR, BNTX)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 18th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $352.00 to $365.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$10.75 to C$11.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $81.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 370 ($4.89). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $225.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $217.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $115.00 to $120.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $225.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$54.25 to C$55.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $85.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $17.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $153.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $67.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $192.00 to $189.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $167.00 to $154.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$3.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price increased by Ventum Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $247.00 to $223.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $4.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $347.00 to $345.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $229.00 to $245.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $228.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $219.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $192.00 to $173.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

High Tide (TSE:HITI) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $146.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LBG Media (LON:LBG) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.25). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $28.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $0.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $84.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $160.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $210.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $59.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $262.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 103 ($1.36) to GBX 110 ($1.45). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $27.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $550.00 to $585.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $252.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $118.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $131.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $7.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 60 ($0.79). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $68.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $39.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $157.00 to $149.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $160.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $29.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

