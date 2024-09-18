Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 18th (ACN, AGF.B, ANIP, ANP, APA, AZPN, BDC, BKR, BLDR, BNTX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 18th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $352.00 to $365.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$10.75 to C$11.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

had its price target raised by Raymond James from $81.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 370 ($4.89). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $225.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $217.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $115.00 to $120.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $225.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$54.25 to C$55.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $85.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $17.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $153.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $67.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $192.00 to $189.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $167.00 to $154.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$3.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price increased by Ventum Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $247.00 to $223.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $4.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $347.00 to $345.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $229.00 to $245.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $228.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $219.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $192.00 to $173.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

High Tide (TSE:HITI) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $146.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LBG Media (LON:LBG) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.25). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $28.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $0.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $84.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $160.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $210.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $59.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $262.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 103 ($1.36) to GBX 110 ($1.45). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $27.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $550.00 to $585.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $252.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $118.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $131.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $7.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 60 ($0.79). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $68.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $39.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $157.00 to $149.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $160.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $29.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

