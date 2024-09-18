Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arch Resources (ARCH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arch Resources (NYSE: ARCH):

9/16/2024 – Arch Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/8/2024 – Arch Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Arch Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $198.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2024 – Arch Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Arch Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $192.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Arch Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.64. 204,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,421. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.44 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average is $153.15.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

