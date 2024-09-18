Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 18th (AMBC, AWH, BAK, BMA, EXR, FCX, GEHC, IHG, JKS, LCNB)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 18th:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Get Ambac Financial Group Inc alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.70.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $204.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $162.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VF (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.