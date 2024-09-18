Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,491,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,718,807 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $625.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

