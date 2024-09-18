Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 5.2%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.29 and last traded at $23.36. 284,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,035,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Revolve Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

