RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $320.00 at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised RH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

Shares of RH stock opened at $330.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.10. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $354.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

