RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $375.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

RH opened at $330.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.10. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RH by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

