RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in RH by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RH by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH Price Performance

NYSE RH opened at $330.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.54.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

