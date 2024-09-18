Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,302 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of The Baldwin Insurance Group worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 474,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

BRP opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

