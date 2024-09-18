Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.31 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Under Armour worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after buying an additional 1,636,634 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,348,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after buying an additional 831,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.65. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

