Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

NYSE:SPNT opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.93. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

