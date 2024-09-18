Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,851 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Artivion worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 38.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 291.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artivion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Artivion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In related news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $242,627.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,633.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $84,083.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 161,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $242,627.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,633.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,679 shares of company stock worth $626,518 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artivion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.