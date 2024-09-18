Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,030 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,797,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.2 %

CYBR opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $152.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

