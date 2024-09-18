Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,622 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Green Plains were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $150,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter.
Green Plains Stock Up 3.8 %
Green Plains stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $863.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $33.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on GPRE. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Plains
Green Plains Profile
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.