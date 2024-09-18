Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.53

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Ricoh Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

