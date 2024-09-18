Robert W. Gerrity Buys 10,000 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $247,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,249,041.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $720.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. Equities analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 144,166 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 388,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 351,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 73,102 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 306,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 207,831 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

