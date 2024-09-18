Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.33

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 2600642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Roblox Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $154,969.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,881,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $154,969.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,881,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,833,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,736,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 608,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,410,923. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

