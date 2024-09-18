Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 155311047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

About Rockfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.