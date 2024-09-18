Roger Chen Sells 1,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $28,551,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $585,920.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.27. 1,051,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $167.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day moving average is $138.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.