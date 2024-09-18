Royal Bank of Canada Trims Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Target Price to C$5.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATH. TD Securities increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.36.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$401.74 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.6401565 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Athabasca Oil
In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 259,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$1,396,848.39. In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. Also, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 259,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$1,396,848.39. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
