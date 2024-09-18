Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $213.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock opened at $168.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.58. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.