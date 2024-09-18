Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Up 18.2%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,287,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 534,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.72 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Helium

About Royal Helium

In other news, Senior Officer David Thomas Young sold 1,095,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$71,188.52. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Articles

