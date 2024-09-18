Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 13.3%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 221,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 543,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.72 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Royal Helium Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer David Thomas Young sold 1,095,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$71,188.52. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

