RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.79 and last traded at $118.87. Approximately 789,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,984,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Melius Research boosted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,285,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

