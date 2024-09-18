Russell Shaller Sells 12,547 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,439,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Brady by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,631,000 after buying an additional 106,652 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after buying an additional 106,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Brady by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 92,228 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 1,135.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 59,934 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

