Ryan Jacob Smith Sells 91,703 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.00, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. Real Matters Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. National Bankshares cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

